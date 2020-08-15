<p>HALIFAX—Nova Scotia is reporting two additional cases of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.h">COVID-19</a>, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to three.</p><p>The province said Saturday that the two new cases were identified on Friday and are in the northern zone of the province.</p><p>They are in addition to another case in the same region announced one day earlier.</p><p>Health authorities said all three cases are travel-related.</p><p>They also warned Saturday of potential exposures to COVID-19 on two flights from Toronto to Halifax earlier this month.</p><p>Passengers on WestJet flight 248 on Aug. 8, which left Toronto at 9 a.m. and landed in Halifax at 12:04 p.m., are asked to call 811 for advice.</p><p>Anyone in rows 11-15, seats D-E-F, on that flight is more likely to have been exposed to the virus, health officials said.</p><p>Passengers on another Toronto-Halifax flight, Air Canada’s AC-604 on Aug. 11, could also have been exposed.</p><p>Officials said anyone in rows 19-23, seats A-B-C, and rows 29-33, seats A-B-C-D, is more likely to have been in contact with the virus and should also seek medical advice.</p><p>In total, Nova Scotia has reported 1,074 positive cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths attributed to the virus.</p><p>Authorities reported that no one is currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.</p>