<p>VICTORIA—British Columbia’s health minister and provincial health officer are urging people to follow physical distancing guidelines amid a rise in <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> cases across the province.</p><p>Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a joint statement on Friday urging residents to stick together and keep a safe distance from people they may not know or who aren’t in their social bubble.</p><p>They say the province has the ability to bend the pandemic curve back down, but only if everyone takes part in measures related to the fight against COVID-19.</p><p>Dix and Henry warn that transmission of the virus has forced nightclubs and bars to shut down, either voluntarily or because of orders from a health authority.</p><p>B.C. reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the province’s total to 4,358.</p><p>There were no new deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving the total number of deaths at 196.</p>