<p>VANCOUVER—“Deadpool” star and B.C.-born heartthrob Ryan Reynolds has strong words for young partiers spreading <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>.</p><p>His main message? Don’t kill my mom. </p><p>“Young folks in B.C., yeah, they’re partying, which is of course dangerous,” he said in a voice message directed to Premier John Horgan in a tweet Friday. “It’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C. is home to some of the coolest older people on earth. I mean, David Suzuki, he lives there. My mom!</p><p>“I hope that young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom or David Suzuki, or each other,” the message goes on. </p><p>Reynolds’ message was a response to Horgan’s public call-out earlier this week, in which he specifically asked “Deadpool,” a superhero character played by Reynolds, and B.C.-born actor Seth Rogen for help in getting out the message about physical distancing to the young people whom officials could not easily reach through official channels. </p><p>The day before, B.C. reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total active cases to 578. </p><p>Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest modelling shows daily case counts could remain that high through the fall — potentially leading to a larger second wave of COVID-19 in B.C. compared to its first. </p><p>People between the ages of 20 and 29 now make up the group seeing the largest increase in infections, Henry said.</p><p>Those infections have been seen after exposure events, such as parties where young adults have been gathering, she added.</p><p>Henry said those in that age range, as well as people between 30 and 39, make up a disproportionate number of the province’s infections.</p><p>But she cautioned against criticizing the behaviour of all people in that age group.</p><p>“I think we have to be a little bit careful about demonizing. Most young people are doing the right things and they are socially responsible, and they care a tremendous amount about their communities and their families.” she said.</p><p>Reynolds added to his voice message that he probably wasn’t the right person to discourage partying, since he loves sitting at home along with a glass of gin and the show “Gossip Girl.”</p><p>“Now that’s a party,” the actor said. </p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">With files from The Canadian Press</span></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Alex McKeen is a Vancouver-based reporter covering transportation and labour for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/alex_mckeen">@alex_mckeen</a></span></p>