<p>Around 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at Brass Rail Tavern over the course of four days, Toronto Public Health announced in a <a href="https://www.toronto.ca/news/covid-19-notification-for-brass-rail-tavern-august-4-5-7-and-8/">news release Friday morning. </a></p><p>An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the strip club, located at 701 Yonge St., during these times:</p><p><ul><li>Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Aug. 5)</li></ul></p><p><ul><li>Aug. 5 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Aug. 6)</li></ul></p><p><ul><li>Aug. 7 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Aug. 8)</li></ul></p><p><ul><li>Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Aug. 9)</li></ul></p><p>Toronto Public Health said in the release that “there was no risk to anyone attending the Brass Rail Tavern outside of these dates and times.” </p><p>As a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern during these dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days since their last visit during this period.</p><p>TPS has also followed up with all reported close contacts and asked these people to self-isolate for 14 days and go get tested. TPH is also notifying people who provided their name and contact information in the establishment’s contact tracing log. </p><p>TPH said that Brass Rail staff and patrons are co-operating and wearing masks, and that infection prevention and control measures are in place. Appropriate physical distancing measures are being followed as well.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Ted Fraser is a Halifax-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/ted_fraser">@ted_fraser</a></span></p>