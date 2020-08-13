<p>Four Toronto post-secondary institutions have decided not to hold in-person convocation ceremonies this fall due to the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19 pandemic</a>.</p><p>York University says it made the “difficult decision” alongside Ryerson University, the University of Toronto and Seneca College.</p><p>In a statement, York’s president and vice-chancellor says the school will hold a virtual ceremony.</p><p>Rhonda Lenton says students will receive a package that includes their diploma, cap and tassel, and other celebratory items.</p><p>She says the school will hold an in-person ceremony for all graduates affected by the pandemic “when it is once again safe and permitted to do so.”</p><p>Lenton says the other institutions will have their own approach to marking the milestone.</p>