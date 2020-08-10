<p>REGINA—Health officials say 18 employees at a linen facility in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19.</p><p>Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health says 11 of the new COVID-19 cases announced in Regina on Saturday were either employees at K-Bro Linens or their close contacts.</p><p>More infected workers were reported Sunday.</p><p>All 150 employees at the plant have been tested for COVID-19, and officials say the risk of community transmission is low.</p><p>The province says a microbiologist has ruled that linens processed at the facility remain safe to use in health-care centres.</p><p>It says employees are taking required safety precautions, like practising physical distancing and wearing protective gear.</p><p>Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the province’s total to 1,450.</p>