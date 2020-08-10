<p>Always use a digital thermometer to check your temperature. Because of the potential for mercury exposure or ingestion, glass mercury thermometers have been phased out and are no longer recommended.</p><p>No matter which type of thermometer you use, take these precautions:</p><p><ul><li>Read the instructions that came with the thermometer.</li></ul></p><p><ul><li>Wash your hands with soap and warm water before using the thermometer.</li></ul></p><p><ul><li>Clean the thermometer before and after each use with rubbing alcohol or soap and lukewarm water.</li></ul></p><p><ul><li>Don’t use the same thermometer for both oral and rectal temperatures. Get two and label which is used where.</li></ul></p><p><ul><li>Wait at least six hours after taking medications that can lower your temperature, like acetaminophen (Tylenol, others), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others) or aspirin.</li></ul></p><p><strong>Oral temperature</strong></p><p>You’ll need an oral thermometer, used in the mouth.</p><p>If you’ve been eating or drinking, wait 30 minutes before you take a temperature by mouth.</p><p>Turn on the digital thermometer. Place the thermometer tip under your tongue.</p><p>Close your mouth around the thermometer for the recommended amount of time or until the thermometer beep indicates it’s done.</p><p>Remove the thermometer and read the number.</p><p><strong>Ear temperature</strong></p><p>A digital ear thermometer uses an infrared ray to measure the temperature inside the ear canal.</p><p>Turn on the digital thermometer. Gently place it in your ear canal no further than indicated by the instructions that came with the device.</p><p>Hold the thermometer tightly in place until you hear the thermometer beep indicating it’s done.</p><p>Remove the thermometer and read the number.</p><p><strong>Temporal artery temperature</strong></p><p>Temporal artery thermometers use an infrared scanner to measure the temperature of the temporal artery in your forehead.</p><p>Turn on the digital thermometer.</p><p>Gently sweep it across your forehead and read the number.</p><p><strong>Armpit temperature</strong></p><p>A digital thermometer can be used in your armpit, if necessary. But armpit temperatures are typically less accurate than oral temperatures.</p><p>Turn on the digital thermometer. Place the thermometer under your armpit, making sure it touches skin, not clothing.</p><p>Hold the thermometer tightly in place until you hear the thermometer beep indicating it’s done.</p><p>Remove the thermometer and read the number.</p>