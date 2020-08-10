<p>NEW YORK—The NHL says it has had no positive COVID-19 test results in its first two weeks in secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto.</p><p>The league says it administered 7,245 tests in its second week, from Aug. 2-8, with no positive results.</p><p>In the first week, from July 27 to Aug. 1, the league says it had no positive results in 7,013 tests.</p><p>Testing is done daily on all 52 members of each team’s travelling party.</p><p>Eight of 24 teams have now been eliminated and have exited the secure zones.</p><p>Players and staff in the secure zones are separated from the general public and no fans are in attendance at games.</p>