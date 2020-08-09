<p>SURREY, B.C.—Fraser Health says a staff member at a long-term-care home has tested positive for <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>.</p><p>The health authority says in a statement that the case is at New Vista Care Home, which is operated by New Vista Care Society.</p><p>A Fraser Health rapid response team is on site, and communication with residents and families is underway.</p><p>Fraser Health says the outbreak is limited to one unit in the building.</p><p>It says the staff member is self isolating at home.</p><p>The health authority says it is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.</p>