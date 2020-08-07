<p>BRANDON, MAN.—A union representing workers at a meat-processing plant in Manitoba says four more employees have tested positive for <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>.</p><p>A total of eight employees at the Maple Leaf pork plant in Brandon have now tested positive since the weekend.</p><p>Jeff Traeger, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, says he expects the number to continue to increase.</p><p>The union, which represents nearly 2,000 workers at the plant, is renewing its call to have the company halt production there until the situation is under control.</p><p>Maple Leaf has said the cases are not linked to workplace spread but to an outbreak in the community.</p><p>Public health and workplace safety authorities inspected the plant Thursday, and the company says the results support its decision to continue operations.</p>