<p>OTTAWA—Answering criticism that the federal “COVID Alert” app only works on newer smartphones, Dr. Theresa Tam says it’s one of many tools in fighting the coronavirus.</p><p>The app released last week is meant to tell users if their phones have recently been close to a phone registered to someone who volunteers that they’ve tested positive for <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>. But it works only on phones released in the last five years or so because it needs a relatively recent operating system.</p><p>Critics say that will leave out poorer and older Canadians, who are more likely to use older devices and suffer worse effects from the virus.</p><p>Tam said she’s heard that criticism and understands it, but the app isn’t supposed to be a comprehensive solution to the pandemic.</p><p>“It may not be the broadest coverage that you need,” Tam said in an Ottawa news conference Tuesday, “but what if, for example, before you walked into a pub, before you walked into a nightclub or places where there may be a bunch of people you may not know, who are not in your specific social circle, where notification is particularly important?”</p><p>Younger people with newer phones are an “extremely relevant” target for the app, she said, as are people working in offices who might have more current employer-issued devices.</p><p>“Despite these gaps, we need to have a go at using it,” Tam said.</p><p>A spokesperson for the Treasury Board said Tuesday that as of Monday evening, the app had been downloaded 1.3 million times.</p><p>He said it’s not possible to track how many exposure alerts had been sent out.</p><p>Tam said we need to use every tool we have to fight the pandemic, even if they aren’t perfect.</p><p>“For the hard-to-reach populations, public health will still be doing, as rapid as possible, the contact tracing ... that’s required,” Tam said.</p>