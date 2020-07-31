<p><em>The latest <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">coronavirus</a> news from Canada and around the world Thursday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.</em> </p><p><strong>6:54 a.m.:</strong> Britain’s health secretary defended the government’s abrupt re-imposition of restrictions on social life across a swath of northern England on Friday, saying it was important to clamp down quickly on new outbreaks of COVID-19.</p><p>Matt Hancock said that while it’s not the “sort of decision that anybody would want to take,’’ the government had no choice.</p><p>“It is important to move quickly because the virus spreads and you’ve got to make sure you do everything you can do keep ahead of it,” he told Sky News.</p><p><strong>5:10 a.m.: </strong>Vietnamese state media reported on Friday the country's first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases.</p><p>The Thanh Nien newspaper said a 70-year-old man died after contracting the disease while being treated for a kidney illness at a hospital in Da Nang where more than 90 cases have been reported over the past week.</p><p>The Health Ministry has not confirmed the death.</p><p>Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the country’s Administration of Medical Examination and Treatment, said there are at least six other elderly patients with COVID-19 currently in critical condition. All have other underlying illnesses, he said.</p><p><strong>4:01 a.m.: </strong>Some parents and teachers are balking at Ontario's newly released back-to-school plan, saying it doesn't do enough to protect kids from the risk of COVID-19.</p><p>The Ontario Parent Action Network says that instead of getting kids back to school safely, the province has "abandoned" them.</p><p>And the four major teachers unions argue the plan jeopardizes the safety of staff and students alike, saying the return to school is "underfunded."</p><p><strong>4:01 a.m.: </strong>Statistics Canada will say this morning how the economy fared in May and provide its preliminary estimate for June to give a picture of the first half of a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.</p><p>The pandemic has already given the worst back-to-back monthly readings over March and April, with drops of 7.2 per cent and 11.6 per cent, respectively.</p><p><strong>4:01 a.m.: </strong>People in Toronto and Peel Region can eat inside a restaurant and catch a movie in a theatre starting today, though they still have to follow physical distancing rules and other health measures.</p><p>The two areas are joining most of Ontario in Stage 3 of its economic recovery, which allows most businesses and public spaces to reopen.</p><p>Toronto city council has enacted a series of additional health measures beyond those set by the province in preparation for today's change, including capacity and table size limits for indoor dining in restaurants.</p><p><strong>4:01 a.m.: </strong>The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on July 31, 2020:</p><p>There are 115,799 confirmed cases in Canada.</p><p>_ Quebec: 59,131 confirmed (including 5,673 deaths, 50,886 resolved)</p><p>_ Ontario: 39,075 confirmed (including 2,772 deaths, 34,906 resolved)</p><p>_ Alberta: 10,716 confirmed (including 195 deaths, 9,113 resolved)</p><p>_ British Columbia: 3,591 confirmed (including 194 deaths, 3,155 resolved)</p><p>_ Saskatchewan: 1,306 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 948 resolved)</p><p>_ Nova Scotia: 1,067 confirmed (including 64 deaths, 1,003 resolved)</p><p>_ Manitoba: 395 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 325 resolved), 14 presumptive</p><p>_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 266 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 259 resolved)</p><p>_ New Brunswick: 170 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 165 resolved)</p><p>_ Prince Edward Island: 36 confirmed (including 36 resolved)</p><p>_ Yukon: 14 confirmed (including 11 resolved)</p><p>_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)</p><p>_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)</p><p>_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases</p><p>_ Total: 115,799 (14 presumptive, 115,785 confirmed including 8,929 deaths, 100,825 resolved)</p><p><a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2020/07/30/todays-coronavirus-news-ontario-government-to-announce-plans-for-back-to-school-justin-trudeau-to-testify-today-on-we-charity-controversy.html">Read more of Thursday’s rolling file</a></p>