<p>VANCOUVER—A COVID-19 outbreak at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver has been declared over.</p><p>A statement from Providence Health Care, which manages the hospital, says Vancouver Coastal Health declared the outbreak over on Tuesday, less than two weeks after it was announced.</p><p>Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at the time of the outbreak that at least one infant tested positive for COVID-19 and Providence said several patients and their families were in isolation.</p><p>The statement from Providence says all cases were isolated immediately, there was stringent disinfection of the care unit and prevention and control practices were put in place.</p><p>It says there was no evidence that patients elsewhere in the hospital were at risk, and the maternity unit remained open because it wasn’t part of the outbreak.</p><p>New protocols now require parents visiting their babies in the unit to wear a mask and sign a visitor log.</p>