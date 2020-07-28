<p>A new online tool launched this week aims to help individuals with a criminal record navigate the job-seeking process, offering tips on how to have what is often a very sensitive conversation with potential employers. </p><p>The tool, found at <a href="https://policerecordhub.ca/en/">policerecordhub.ca</a>, comes from the <a href="https://johnhoward.on.ca/">John Howard Society of Ontario</a>, which supports individuals and communities affected by the criminal justice system.</p><p>Trying to secure employment with a criminal record in non-pandemic times is already difficult, but it’s even worse due to COVID-19, said Jacqueline Tasca, the society’s director of partnerships and strategic initiatives. </p><p>“In the best of times, studies have shown that having a criminal record reduces your chances of employment by 50 per cent, and that’s in the best economic situation,” she said. </p><p>“In the wake of COVID-19, there’s going to be more competition for fewer jobs, and the people who have been previously in conflict with the law are going to be seeing even more obstacles toward employment.” </p><p>She said the problem has a bigger impact on Black people, Indigenous people and people of colour, as they are “disproportionately policed and therefore will be overrepresented among people with criminal records.” </p><p>About one in 17 Canadians report having a criminal record. </p><p>Tasca also pointed to recent survey results from the society showing 80 per cent of Canadians support the idea of people with criminal records getting a chance to work again. </p><p>Three-quarters of the survey’s respondents agreed that having a record “does not tell you much about what a person will do in the future or how well they will perform at a job.”</p><p>The online tool offers tips and information that the society’s local offices already provide in workshops on how to voluntarily disclose having a criminal record with a potential employer, Tasca said.</p><p>Tips include not mentioning it right at the beginning of the interview, nor at the very end. </p><p>“You want to leave the employer with a focus on why you have the skills, capabilities, competencies and strength to perform the job that they’re interviewing for,” Tasca said.</p><p>“And so, if you’re talking about your criminal record, you want to bring it up midway through, and instead draw attention to the qualities that make you a good candidate for the job.</p><p>“What we’re trying to achieve, and start a conversation on is — criminal record or not — it’s about looking at a whole person.” </p><p>The society also received support from the city of Toronto in the development of the online resource, both in terms of funding and human resources expertise.</p><p>“This new tool will have the ability to positively impact the lives of many people who are looking for jobs while facing societal barriers,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.</p>