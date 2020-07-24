<p>Ontario Premier Doug Ford says health officials are considering Cineplex’s proposal to increase the number of people allowed inside multiplex theatres.</p><p>The province’s Stage 3 reopening guidelines cap a movie theatre’s occupancy at 50 guests per building, regardless of how many screens it operates.</p><p>But Ford says he agrees with Cineplex’s suggestion that it doesn’t make financial sense to reopen a theatre with about a dozen auditoriums, only to “put two or three people in each cinema.”</p><p>Cineplex has asked the province to reconsider the current rule, saying it would lose money by reopening locations in the province.</p><p>Ford says Cineplex’s proposal is “on the table,” but that any changes would have to be approved by the chief medical officer.</p><p>He says health officials would like to see the number of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19 cases</a> on a steady decline first.</p><p>“If they feel like we just aren’t ready yet, then we aren’t ready,” Ford said at a news conference on Friday.</p><p>“But hopefully as the numbers decline — and hopefully they’re going to continue to decline outside of the couple of (increases) we’ve seen last few days — then I think they’d be more flexible.”</p><p>Ontario reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 provincewide on Friday, as well as three new deaths.</p>