<p>OTTAWA—The opposition Conservatives are calling for Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s resignation after revelations he accepted two expenses-paid trips and donated $100,000 to WE Charity.</p><p>Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre asked how Morneau could have possibly missed that WE Charity covered as much as $52,000 in travel and hotel costs for him and his family.</p><p>“We have identified at least five sections of the Ethics Act … that Bill Morneau has violated,” Poilievre said.</p><p>“Bill Morneau has already in the past been found guilty of violating the ethics law. So why hasn’t Justin Trudeau fired him?”</p><p>The call came as no surprise. In a Wednesday meeting of the House of Commons’ Finance Committee, the opposition gave notice they’d make a formal motion that Morneau should resign.</p><p>At the committee, Morneau revealed that he and his family <a href="https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/2020/07/22/finance-minister-bill-morneau-to-testify-over-we-deal.html">had accepted complimentary trips</a> to Ecuador and Kenya from WE Charity, and that his family had recently donated $100,000 to the organization. That includes a $50,000 donation to the charity — where his daughter also works — in June, when the Liberal cabinet had selected WE to run a $912 million volunteer grant program aimed at supporting youth during COVID-19.</p><p>Morneau told the committee that he had intended to pay the full cost of the travel, but was “surprised” when he learned that he hadn’t.</p><p>“Not doing so, even unknowingly, is not appropriate. I want to apologize for this error on my part,” Morneau said.</p><p>Just hours before the committee, Morneau said he cut a $41,000 cheque to WE to cover the cost of the trips.</p><p>The revelations further entangle Morneau in the WE controversy, which has put the Liberal government on the backfoot despite widespread support for their overall <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> response.</p><p>Multiple financial relationships between WE and Morneau, as well as <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/justin_trudeau.html">Prime Minister Justin Trudeau</a>’s family, have already been established. WE paid Trudeau’s mother and brother more than $280,000 in speaking fees between 2016 and 2020. One of Morneau’s daughters, Grace Acan, works for the charity.</p><p>Both Morneau and Trudeau have apologized for taking part in the cabinet deliberations and decision to award WE up to $43 million to administer the $912 million Canada Student Service Grant, which would have given young Canadians a grant for volunteering in their community amid the pandemic.</p><p>Both men now face ethics investigations for their participation in that decision.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><a href="https://www.thestar.com/authors.boutilier_alex.html">Alex Boutilier</a> is an Ottawa-based reporter covering national politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/alexboutilier">@alexboutilier</a></span></p>