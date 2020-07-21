<p>VICTORIA—British Columbia’s health minister says the province has hired more staff and increased operating-room hours to catch up on cancelled surgeries but a significant surge in COVID-19 cases could impact recovery.</p><p>Adrian Dix says 32,400 procedures were not done or not scheduled as of mid-March to retain beds that may have been needed for COVID-19 patients.</p><p>Combined with patients already on wait lists, the number of people waiting for procedures ballooned to over 95,000.</p><p>However, Dix says over half the patients whose surgeries were cancelled in the spring had them between May 18 and June 25.</p><p>Michael Marchbank, former CEO of Fraser Health and consultant to the Health Ministry, says the backlog could be cleared in 15 months, down from the previous forecast of two years.</p><p>He says surgeries will be expedited with extended operating-room hours on evenings and weekends but “hard work” is ahead to make that happen.</p>