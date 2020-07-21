<p>With bars and restaurants open for indoor dining across much of Ontario, there is still much to be concerned about in terms of watching the spread of COVID-19. In the US, a JP Morgan Chase study that looked at credit card usage found that a surge in restaurant spending appeared to correlate with a surge in virus cases weeks later. But these businesses need to open if they hope to survive. It’s a tricky balance, and one that Karon Liu is going to help us walk through. A culture reporter at the Star, he’s also a former food writer who has been covering many topics pertaining to businesses reopening. He spoke to a microbiologist about going back into bars and restaurants, and also shares his expertise on the food and restaurant business.</p><p>Listen to this episode and more at <a href="https://www.thestar.ca/podcasts">This Matters</a>, or subscribe at <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/this-matters/id1502184498">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/3ggP8sPGoCmRe8b5urqV30">Spotify</a>, <a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly90aGlzbWF0dGVycy5saWJzeW4uY29tL3Jzcw&ved=0CAUQrrcFahcKEwiQ-u3Ar9ToAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQBg">Google Podcasts</a> or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts.</p>