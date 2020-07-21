<p>My father would have been 100 years young today. He was a veteran of the Second World War, and bravely fought for and defended the freedoms which at the tragic end of his life he was denied.</p><p>Instead, his life was prematurely snatched away by the well-documented nursing home conditions after the hospital put him in the nursing home.</p><p>Our family is devastated shattered and will never be the same.</p><p>Other victims and families are suffering as we are.</p><p>What has the government done to improve nursing homes?</p><p>What penalties will nursing homes face?</p><p>If this was a school daycare or puppy mill there would be criminal charges.</p><p>We will all be elderly or have an injury or need care and the hospitals put even younger people in nursing homes.</p><p>Not until those with power and influence to improve conditions are themselves affected by nursing homes will improvements occur.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><strong>Shelby Shepherd</strong>, Toronto</span></p>