<p>Toronto is asking Ontario’s premier for six changes to the province’s Stage 3 reopening order when it comes to eat-in dining and drinking.</p><p>Among other things, the city wants mandatory face coverings for staff and patrons of restaurants and bars.</p><p>It also wants customers to have to remain seated, earlier closing hours, and all patrons logged.</p><p>The request comes in a letter from Mayor John Tory to Doug Ford.</p><p>While much of the province has moved to Stage 3, Toronto and other areas remain in Stage 2 for now.</p><p>Tory says he knows Ford is also worried about a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.</p>