<p>EDMONTON—Alberta is reporting another jump of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in one day.</p><p>The province says there are 105 new infections and two more people have died from the illness.</p><p>On Thursday, it announced 120 new cases — the first daily count over 100 in more than two months.</p><p>The total number of cases in the province sits at 9,219, with 859 active infections.</p><p>Alberta’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said she is concerned about the increase, but doesn’t feel it warrants another shutdown of businesses and services.</p><p>She said the biggest problem is social gatherings at which people are not physically distancing.</p>