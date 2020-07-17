<p>Ontario’s independent commission examining the long-term-care home problems exposed by the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus">COVID-19 pandemic </a>will be announced as early as next week, says Premier Doug Ford.</p><p>“I need answers just as badly as you ... and the people want answers,” Ford said Friday in Kitchener.</p><p>More than 1,700 residents and eight staff members have died in Ontario long-term-care homes since the pandemic hit in March. That’s almost two-thirds of the province’s COVID-19 deaths.</p><p>The premier said details of the commission will come “over the next week or so.”</p><p>“We’ll be announcing the folks there and they have a lot of credibility, I’ll tell you,” he said.</p><p>NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who is demanding a full public inquiry into long-term care, has warned the Ford-appointed commission will not be free of government control.</p><p>“The NDP will keep fighting for an independent, find-and-fix public judicial inquiry into long-term care,” Horwath said earlier this week.</p><p>Ford’s comments Friday came as the Progressive Conservative government announced it had installed Humber River Hospital as interim manager at Villa Colombo in North York.</p><p>Ford said three long-term-care homes are in “code red” — and considered high risk — and could also be taken over.</p><p>So far, Ontario has assumed management of 11 nursing homes that have failed to cope with coronavirus outbreaks.</p><p>Under provincial emergency legislation, Queen’s Park is empowered to install a “temporary manager — person, corporation or hospital — at a long-term-care home.”</p><p>But the law does not allow the province to effectively seize a long-term-care home, which are independently owned and operated.</p><p>“I won’t hesitate to get any hospital to take over long-term-care homes to protect the most vulnerable people in those homes,” said Ford.</p><p>The government said despite receiving help from Humber River Hospital for weeks, “Villa Colombo has been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19.”</p><p>“Our government will continue to act to keep Ontarians safe, especially our most vulnerable people in long-term care,” said Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton.</p><p>“I am confident that the talented staff at Humber River Hospital and Villa Colombo will work together to combat COVID-19,” said Fullerton. </p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/robertbenzie">@robertbenzie</a></span></p>