<p>OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa has reached an agreement with provinces to provide more than $19 billion in funding to help with economic reopening and prepare for a second wave of COVID-19. </p><p>Trudeau said the money will be available for provincial programs that fit within seven priorities from the federal government. </p><p>The prime minister said there will be specific support earmarked for municipalities, which have struggled with operating costs during the pandemic lockdown. </p><p>The priorities outlined by the federal government include improving testing and tracing for COVID-19, stockpiling personal protective equipment and safe child care. </p><p>“We have to make sure that there are enough child-care spaces for (parents) who don’t have paid sick leave,” Trudeau said. </p><p>He said the federal government will also provide money for transit, to ensure people can safely make the trip to work as provincial economies reopen.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Alex Boutilier is an Ottawa-based reporter covering national politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/alexboutilier">@alexboutilier</a></span></p>