<p>Ontario is reporting 102 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since March 25.</p><p>But there were nine more deaths reported overnight, up from just one reported a day earlier.</p><p>That news comes as the province prepares to further open up businesses and services in many regions Friday — though not in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas.</p><p>“Locally, 31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases,” tweeted Health Minister Christine Elliott on Wednesday. </p><p>“With 135 more resolved, there are 33 fewer active cases in Ontario as we continue to track a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province,” Elliott said on Twitter.</p><p>Queen’s Park says 2,732 people have died from the virus since the pandemic struck in March, but the Star has determined there have been at least 2,761 coronavirus deaths in Ontario.</p><p>That difference of 29 fatalities is because some were not included early in the outbreak since COVID-19 tests had not been conducted before those people — most of whom were elderly residents of long-term-care homes — died.</p><p>The government says there have been 37,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.</p><p>As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Star survey of Ontario’s regional health units found a total of 38,966 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.</p><p>Over the last week, the province’s 34 health units have reported an average of 127 new infections per day — well down from a sustained peak of nearly 600 cases per day, seen in late April.</p><p>There are 115 people in hospital with COVID-19, 31 are in intensive care units. Of those, 22 are on ventilators.</p><p>The Star’s tally includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, which means they have symptoms, travel history or contacts that indicate they likely have the disease, but haven’t yet received a positive test from a lab.</p><p>Ontario has been in a state of emergency due to the outbreak since March 17.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><a href="https://www.thestar.com/authors.benzie_rob.html">Robert Benzie</a> is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/robertbenzie">@robertbenzie</a></span></p>