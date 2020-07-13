<p>Torontonians must wait to get back inside gyms, cinemas and indoor restaurant booths — but not for long, says Mayor John Tory.</p><p>Premier Doug Ford announced Monday most of Ontario will move from Stage 2 to Stage 3 reopening on Friday — a major new reduction of lockdown measures imposed in March when health and government officials feared a COVID-19 catastrophe.</p><p>But Toronto, Peel, Durham, Halton, York, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Windsor-Essex and Lambton will remain, for now, in the current second stage of reopening.</p><p>Excluded areas, which have had bigger virus outbreaks than other centres, “need just a little more time” to ensure people can safely resume the activities with physical distancing and other required safeguards, Ford told reporters.</p><p>The premier gave no date, but Health Minister Christine Elliott said public health officials will review COVID-19 data for the excluded areas on Monday. Their advice could see Toronto and the other laggards move to Stage 3 as early as July 24.</p><p>In Stage 3 “all restaurants, bars, concession stands, and other food and drink establishments may open for indoor dine-in,” the Ontario government said.</p><p>“Nightclubs are not yet safe to open, except for the purpose of serving food or drinks to patrons in accordance with the conditions that apply to restaurants and bars. All patrons must be seated when eating or drinking at the establishment.”</p><p>Outdoor recreation facilities may open, including paintball and mini-golf, but amusement parks, water parks, playgrounds and play structures will remain closed.</p><p>Earlier Monday, Tory said he expects Toronto to be only days behind other parts of Ontario.</p><p>“I think it’s possible we may be a few days delayed, but I don’t think it’s going to be a long, long time at all,” Tory told CP24, adding that public health indicators suggest continued success battling the virus in Canada’s biggest city.</p><p>“I think we’re close to being ready,” to move to Stage 3, Tory said, adding city staff have worked hard on protocols for the resumption of indoor dining and other currently banned activities.</p><p>Torontonians moved to Stage 2, with reopened restaurant patios, malls and hair salons, on June 24. That was 12 days after most other regions entered Stage 2. </p><p>Ford “has been a great partner to deal with and that means, I know, that he will be sensitive to the particular needs of this city and the whole province,” Tory said. “Phase 3’s coming soon to a neighbourhood near you, but it’ll be done on an appropriate, measured basis.”</p><p>The mayor said his biggest concern is bars, where people move close to hear each other and consume alcohol that can make them be less vigilant about physical distancing and other anti-infection measures.</p><p>Coun. Joe Cressy, chair of Toronto’s public health board, echoed that concern in an interview with the Star.</p><p>“By no means do I want to be a Debbie Downer, but we only have to look at Pittsburgh,” and other cities that have seen bar patrons infect each other and <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=pittsburgh+covid-19+bars&oq=pittsburgh+covid-19+bars&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l7.10271j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">trigger outbreaks</a>, Cressy said.</p><p>“The highest risk (of infections) is in indoor settings with close contact in crowds,” Cressy said.</p><p>“I think it’s fair to say that after a couple of beers many people are less likely to stay six feet apart.”</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">With files from Robert Benzie</span></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">David Rider is the Star’s City Hall bureau chief and a reporter covering city hall and municipal politics. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/dmrider">@dmrider</a></span></p>