<p>VANCOUVER—As she boarded a bus Monday after a morning of classes at a downtown Vancouver campus, Tina Hoang was pleased to see that most passengers were physically distancing.</p><p>She sat down at an empty area near the middle of the bus.</p><p>But soon, a white man got on board and walked by a row of people who were all wearing masks, who all happened to be people of colour.</p><p>“Jesus Christ! Everyone is wearing a mask. It’s the f---ing Chinese virus,” he ranted loudly. </p><p>Hoang, who is 21, said she snapped at that moment after enduring months of dirty looks from people in Vancouver, which she attributed to scapegoating for the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">coronavirus</a> outbreak.</p><p>I told him, “Hey, that’s really racist! Don’t say that! It’s very rude of you.”</p><p>The man stopped and stood over Hoang, who is a small woman of just five feet.</p><p>At that moment, Hoang felt scared, but she stood her ground and demanded an apology from the man.</p><p>He snarled, “No! It’s a Chinese virus, from Chinese people eating s---.”</p><p>That’s when other passengers on the bus stepped up.</p><p>To Hoang, it felt like a collective uprising against a spate of racist attacks in the city. </p><p>In March, a man pushed a 92-year-old man with dementia to the ground outside a convenience store while yelling racist insults about COVID-19. In another incident, a man punched a woman of Asian descent near a bus stop downtown and walked away.</p><p>Eight per cent of Chinese Canadians have been physically attacked by strangers during the pandemic, suggests a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute and the University of Alberta. </p><p>On the bus, the passengers weren’t going to stand by for another attack. </p><p>Two older women, one of Latino descent and the other of Southeast Asian descent, began to lecture the man about his “shameful” behaviour.</p><p>They were trying to educate him about why people wear masks, Hoang told the Star.</p><p>“The women said something along the lines of, ‘Everyone is trying to be respectful and take care of each other by wearing masks and keeping a distance.’” </p><p>Some passengers said, “Don’t be racist!” while others chose more subtle means of solidarity, changing their seats to stand or sit protectively around Hoang, who had burst into tears.</p><p>“You made this girl cry; how can you do that?” one man said.</p><p>Hoang told the Star she was shaking from anger, thinking about the racism her family endured when they lived in a mostly white suburb of Mississauga, Ont. Her parents are immigrants from China and Vietnam. </p><p>“People belittled my mother for not speaking English correctly, and white men hit on her. I couldn’t believe my mother had to stand up for her rights, and I still have to do it now,” Hoang said.</p><p>Before she reached her stop, the man struck out again, telling her, “You’re a piece of s--- for eating s---.” </p><p>“I hope you can find inner peace,” Hoang responded calmly. </p><p>Of the 516 Chinese Canadians who responded to the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2020/06/22/every-day-i-pray-that-you-people-die-racism-against-chinese-canadians-has-become-commonplace-during-pandemic-survey-finds.html">poll</a> from the Angus Reid Institute and the University of Alberta, 43 per cent also reported being threatened or intimidated. </p><p>“Every day, I pray that you people die,” is one of the threats and name-calling instances respondents reported. </p><p>“Since March 2020, I have been repeatedly yelled at on the sidewalk in my own neighborhood,” said one person who took part in the survey.</p><p>Because of the support of her fellow passengers, Hoang says she feels hopeful about the future. </p><p>“Canada has systemic racism, but people are willing to stand up for change and that makes me proud to be Canadian,” she said. </p><p><em>With files from Wanyee Li </em></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Joanna Chiu is a Vancouver-based reporter covering both Canada-China relations and current affairs on the West Coast for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/joannachiu">@joannachiu</a></span></p>