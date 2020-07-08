<p>EDMONTON—An Edmonton hospital has been locked down in the face of a COVID-19 outbreak.</p><p>Alberta Health Services on Wednesday said the Misericordia Community Hospital in west Edmonton won’t take anymore patients as it deals with the ongoing situation.</p><p>Three people have died in connection with the outbreak. The news release said that as of Wednesday there are 20 patients who have tested positive and 15 staff members.</p><p>The Misericordia hospital receives about 130 emergency patients a day, in normal times. It is run by Covenant Health, one of Canada’s largest Catholic health-care providers. It works in partnership with Alberta Health Services.</p><p>Day procedures and visits are being postponed but may be rescheduled at a different hospital, officials said. Visitors may be permitted during end-of-life situations.</p><p>Two units in the hospital are set aside for patients with COVID-19.</p><p>“The full facility outbreak extends to all adult and child services including the Emergency Department,” a statement from Alberta Health Services said. </p><p>“Patients should not visit the Misericordia and should instead visit one of the other hospitals within the Edmonton Zone or call 911 if needed.”</p><p>Hospital patients are being contacted and may be cared for or sent to a different hospital, it adds. Patients already in the hospital will continue to receive care.</p><p>Mothers in labour will be moved to Grey Nuns Community Hospital to deliver.</p><p>“The safety of our patients, staff, physicians and visitors remains our number one priority,” said Dr. Owen Heisler, chief medical officer with Covenant Health.</p><p>“Covenant Health, Alberta Health Services and our teams continue to work tirelessly and collaboratively, taking every possible step to respond with compassion to this challenging situation and to ensure a safe environment for care.”</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Kieran Leavitt is an Edmonton-based reporter covering provincial affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/kieranleavitt">@kieranleavitt</a></span></p>