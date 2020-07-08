<p>Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were spotted Tuesday in a Toronto airport lounge not wearing mandatory masks to curb <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>.</p><p>Two separate photos of the bare-faced leaders sitting comfortably in a waiting area circulated online.</p><p>Scheer’s office said he was wearing a mask for his trip. A spokesperson said the photos must have been taken after he doffed the covering to take a call but before he put it back on.</p><p>Pallister was contrite.</p><p>“I lifted my mask to join some friends in conversation at the Toronto airport this afternoon,” he said in a statement.</p><p>“It was an error on my part, it won’t happen again.”</p><p>Toronto’s Pearson airport currently has a policy that masks must be worn at all times to curb the spread of COVID-19, with limited exceptions that include being at a food or beverage service location.</p><p>The photos shows Scheer in the lounge with Pallister and a couple of others, and while they are seated spaced apart, none is wearing a mask.</p><p>In April, Scheer was criticized for bringing his family on a government flight back to Ottawa for a House of Commons sitting, reducing the ability for the other two MPs on board to keep a distance from the Scheers.</p><p>He and other party leaders have been wearing masks around Parliament Hill. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also wears them during photo ops.</p><p>Scheer is in the waning days of his leadership. The ballots to select his replacement go in the mail in the coming days and a new leader will be elected in late August.</p><p>As for Pallister, Manitoba requires most people returning to the province from Ontario, Quebec or the Atlantic provinces to self-isolate for 14 days, but provides exceptions for truckers, health providers, politicians and some others if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.</p>