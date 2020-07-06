<p>NEW YORK—The NHL says 35 total players have tested positive for the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">coronavirus</a> over roughly the past month.</p><p>The league says 23 of 396 players checked for COVID-19 at team facilities have tested positive since voluntary workouts began June 8, a five per cent rate. In that same period of time, it is aware of 12 additional positive test results.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.thestar.com/sports/hockey/2020/07/05/nhl-nhlpa-agree-on-protocols-to-resume-season.html">NHL and NHL Players’ Association</a> on Sunday night agreed on protocols to start training camps and resume the season. That includes daily testing once games get under way for players, coaches and staff.</p><p>Resuming is contingent on each side approving an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and the return to play agreement.</p>