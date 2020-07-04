<p>TOKYO—Japan’s professional soccer league restarted on Saturday after a four-month break caused by <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">the coronavirus pandemic.</a></p><p>All 18 top-flight teams were in action, and the nine games were played without fans. Japan’s popular pro baseball league restarted last month, also without fans.</p><p>The first division of the J-League suspended play in February after only one round of matches had been played.</p><p>It is expected to gradually start allowing fans to enter later this month although that could be slowed with Tokyo reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.</p><p>Japan has reported just under 1,000 deaths from the virus, in a population of 126 million. This compares to almost 130,000 in the United States with a population of 330 million.</p><p>A key J-League match saw defending champion Yokohama facing the Urawa Reds in Saitama, just on the outskirts of Tokyo.</p>