<p>Passengers on board a flight from Toronto to Halifax last week may have been exposed to <a href="http://thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>, Nova Scotia’s public health agency said Wednesday as it reported a new confirmed case of the virus.</p><p>The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) said the potential COVID-19 exposure occurred June 26 on WestJet flight WS 248 from Toronto to Halifax.</p><p>The flight left Toronto at 10 a.m. and landed in Halifax just after 1 p.m. that day, the agency said in a statement.</p><p>“Those on the flight should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” it said.</p><p>The news came as Nova Scotia confirmed that it had identified a new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, the second case announced in as many days after the province went three weeks without any new infections.</p><p>The government said the new case is a Nova Scotian who travelled outside of Canada.</p><p>The other active case was identified June 29 and is also travel-related.</p><p>“The new cases this week show that COVID-19 is still very much here,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement Wednesday.</p><p>“So please continue to follow public health directives and advice, look out for your fellow Nova Scotians and do all you can to keep COVID-19 under control.”</p><p>The Nova Scotia Health Authority said anyone on the Toronto-Halifax flight may have been exposed to COVID-19, but passengers in seats A to C in rows 16 through 21 are at greater risk of exposure.</p><p>It asked those passengers to call 811 for advice and to self-monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms.</p><p>In an email to The Canadian Press, Morgan Bell, a spokeswoman for WestJet, said the NSHA advised the company today about the potential COVID-19 exposure on the flight.</p><p>“The public health authority has jurisdiction, and a process, for notifying guests on board the flight, we are providing all necessary information as required,” Bell said.</p><p>She said WestJet also has a process in place to notify crew on affected flights.</p><p>Nova Scotia has reported 1,063 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths so far during the pandemic.</p><p>As of Friday, residents will be allowed to travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island without needing to self-isolate.</p><p>People have been asked to abide by local public health directives and avoid travelling if they exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.</p>