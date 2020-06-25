<p>VANCOUVER—The Vancouver Canucks say the city is officially out of the running to act as a hub location as the NHL looks to hold its playoffs.</p><p>Canucks Sports and Entertainment thanked B.C. health officials for their support during the bid to host the NHL’s summer Stanley Cup tournament.</p><p>The team says it will now look forward to welcoming its players back for training camp.</p><p>B.C. Premier John Horgan expressed his disappointment at the decision, but said the province will not bend public health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>.</p>