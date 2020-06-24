<p>HALIFAX—Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives are calling on the province’s Liberal government to release its plan for the return of students to public schools this fall.</p><p>Tory Leader Tim Houston says his party has written to Premier Stephen McNeil asking for immediate action on a plan to give parents and teachers “peace of mind” well ahead of September.</p><p>Houston says the Tories have also <a href="https://www.facebook.com/notes/nova-scotia-progressive-conservative-party/ready-for-whats-next-in-education/4240761325941670/">submitted their own plan </a>with 30 recommendations for the government’s consideration.</p><p>Among them are a 15-child class-size cap for pre-primary through Grade 5; help for at-home learning that also takes into account capacity for a family’s access to the internet; having schools submit plans for cleaning protocols; and having school buses operate at half capacity.</p><p>Houston said a plan is needed soon because of the sheer amount of work it will take to prepare schools and teachers.</p><p>He says his party’s plan is based on consultations with the education sector and includes input from former teachers and principals, as well as party caucus members.</p>