<p>QUEBEC—The Canadian Press has confirmed that Quebec Premier François Legault is scheduled to make a major cabinet shuffle Monday involving several senior ministers.</p><p>Danielle McCann, who shepherded the province’s Health Department through the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic, is out as health minister and will take over part of the education minister’s portfolio.</p><p>McCann will become Minister of Higher Education, while Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge will now be responsible solely for the primary and secondary school systems.</p><p>Treasury Board Chair Christian Dube will take over from McCann to run the province’s biggest department, and will be replaced by Justice Minister Sonia LeBel.</p><p>Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who led the government’s major legislative changes on secularism and on reducing immigration, will take over the justice portfolio.</p><p>International Relations Minister Nadine Girault will retain her portfolio while also taking on the immigration file.</p>