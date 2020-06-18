<p>CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the complexity of the situation has made it difficult for the league to formulate a plan to deal with <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/world/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>.</p><p>Ambrosie spoke today before an Ontario standing committee on finance and economic affairs.</p><p>The commissioner has said the 2020 CFL season would start in September, at the earliest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.</p><p>But Ambrosie has also stated the cancellation of the entire ‘20 campaign remains very possible.</p><p>Last month, Ambrosie testified before a House of Commons standing committee on finance.</p><p>Ambrosie’s testimony came after he requested up to $150 million in financial assistance from the federal government.</p>