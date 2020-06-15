<p>VICTORIA—British Columbia’s top doctor says lifting more <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> restrictions this week would not include allowing gathers beyond 50 people.</p><p>Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Monday about the possibility of restrictions being eased this week.</p><p>Henry says any further openings would be on the lighter side of the scale, comparing it to adjusting a dimmer switch.</p><p>But she said that would not involve increasing gatherings beyond 50 people.</p><p>Restaurants, hair salons and personal services including dentist offices and physiotherapy clinics were permitted to reopen on May 19.</p><p>Schools in B.C. have been open on a reduced attendance schedule since June 1.</p><p>The next phase of the government’s reopening plan would include movie theatres, spas, more parks and travel.</p><p>Henry reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday and no additional deaths.</p><p>The province has a total of 2,745 cases and 168 deaths.</p>