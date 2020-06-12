<p>VANCOUVER—As drug overdoses claim the most victims over a one-month period in British Columbia’s history, the province’s efforts for a safe supply must see grow hugely to provide enough for users, advocates say.</p><p>Donald MacPherson, director of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, said at the outset of the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19 </a>pandemic there was speculation “for a few days” that the drug supply would simply dry up, due to the closed U.S. border. Time has shown otherwise.</p><p>“The notion that the drug supply had stopped at the border was not true,” MacPherson said. “I think it was disrupted for a short period of time and then it adapted to the situation”</p><p>The adaptation has come in the form of deadlier drugs as people mix a strained supply with other ingredients, according to B.C. authorities. Other provinces are seeing a similar trend MacPherson said.</p><p>In a phone call with counterparts providing services and harm-reduction to drug users across Canada on Friday, he said, it was reported overdoses are up in several provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.</p><p>The news, Thursday, that May was the deadliest month of overdoses in B.C.’s history dismayed a province battered with almost 4,500 deaths since 2016, just as B.C. was making progress reducing the death toll. </p><p>B.C. coroner released a report this week saying 170 people died from overdoses last month, compared with 76 deaths in February.</p><p>The number is 93 per cent higher than a year earlier. The previous high was 161 deaths in December 2016 and the figures were trending steadily down.</p><p>In an emotional statement, the province’s minister of mental health and addictions, Judy Darcy, called the drug supply in the province “incredibly toxic” and called for users to have a plan in place,, including testing their drugs and knowing the signs of an overdose.</p><p>Speaking to the Star on Friday, Darcy said that, according to the B.C. Coroners Service, people mixing fentanyl is resulting in the increase in deaths.</p><p>Adding to the mix is the isolation that comes with physical distancing.</p><p>“Addiction, loneliness, is the opposite of connection and connection is a critical part of finding a pathway to hope,” she said. “People have been isolated and on their own, and if you’re already struggling with a mental health issue, those can become more acute.”</p><p>Darcy said the Province will continue to expand its safe drug supply programs, which were pushed for in March, and harm-reduction iniatives. </p><p>MacPherson, praised the measures, but said the program needs to be expanded by 50-fold to supply opioids and other drugs safely to the province’s 50,000 estimated users.</p><p>“It’s a good innovation in a very difficult moment,” he said, “but it’s a bit of a drop in the bucket in terms of a robust response.”</p><p>He said the real cause of the crisis is poisoned drugs and Canada, not just B.C., must address the issue.</p><p>B.C.’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe has urged the Federal government to take bold action on the overdose epidemic, as it has with COVID-19.</p><p><em>With files from The Canadian Press</em></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Jeremy Nuttall is a Vancouver-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/Nuttallreports">@Nuttallreports</a></span></p>