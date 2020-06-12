<p>VICTORIA—British Columbia health officials say one more person has died due to <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> after the province marked six consecutive days without a death.</p><p>Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say the death toll is now 168.</p><p>They also announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in a joint statement on Friday.</p><p>There are 187 active cases in B.C. out of 2,709 confirmed cases in total.</p><p>Among the active cases, 12 people are in hospital with three in intensive care.</p><p>There ongoing outbreaks at five long-term care or assisted-living facilities and six in the community, but no new outbreaks have been identified.</p><p>Dix and Henry say they have been monitoring closely as the province rolls out COVID-19 restart plans, which have allowed an array of restaurants and personal service establishments to reopen.</p><p>They say newly enhanced guidance for restaurants and pubs is also available from WorkSafeBC.</p><p>“The requirements for this sector have been adjusted in response to small clusters of new cases in businesses, as employees spend more time together and in recognition that a safe number of patrons is highly dependent on the amount of space within each location, not the restaurant capacity,” they said in the statement.</p>