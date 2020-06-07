<p>OTTAWA—Health Canada says some hand sanitizers are being recalled because they contain industrial-grade ethanol.</p><p>The agency says industrial-grade ethanol contains chemicals that may not be approved for use in hand sanitizers.</p><p>It warns that frequent use of these products can result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking.</p><p>The products on the recall list include Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer, Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer, Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer and Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer.</p><p>Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and return them to their local pharmacy for proper disposal.</p><p>Health Canada says it’s monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls.</p>