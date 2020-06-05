<p>REGINA—A union representing more than 12,000 health-care workers in Saskatchewan has written to the premier warning of job action if there is no change in negotiations.</p><p>Service Employees International Union West says that in late May a Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations bargaining agent shut down a collective bargaining session.</p><p>In a letter to the premier and health and labour relations ministers, union president Barbara Cape says members have been left feeling frustrated and want action.</p><p>She says workers are on the front lines of fighting the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic, and it is a bad time for the agent to have left the table.</p><p>Premier Scott Moe’s office says in a statement that bargaining representatives are willing to return to the table for further negotiations.</p><p>Spokesman Jim Billington says it would be inappropriate for ministers to get involved.</p><p>“The government of Saskatchewan respects the collective bargaining process and remains confident that a negotiated settlement can be reached,” he added.</p><p>Back in December, SEIU-West members gave their bargaining committee a job action mandate to secure a contract, which they have been without for three years.</p><p>Public sector workers in Saskatchewan have to deal with essential services legislation and an agreement would have to be in place before any strike.</p><p>“Unless your government immediately empowers and enforces (Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations) and the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s mandate to bargain in good faith and provide a greatly improved, genuine offer for our members, SEIU-West is prepared to do all in our legislated power to allow our members to exercise their constitutional right to take job action,” the union’s letter reads.</p>