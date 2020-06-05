<p>WINNIPEG—Manitoba’s Crown-owned energy utility is issuing temporary layoff notices to 200 workers as part of its cost-control measures during the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic.</p><p>Manitoba Hydro says it was unable to find alternatives to the layoffs with two of its unions — Unifor and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers — and the job cuts will last four months.</p><p>The utility was originally looking at 700 temporary layoffs as part of an order from the Progressive Conservative government to reduce costs during the pandemic.</p><p>But senior managers, engineers and others avoided those layoffs by taking three unpaid days off.</p><p>The Canadian Union of Public Employees has been offered the same alternative, and Manitoba Hydro says discussions will continue next week.</p>