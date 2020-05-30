<p>Ontario is giving drive-in movie theatres the clear to reopen.</p><p>The province says existing outdoor big screens will allowed to resume business starting on Sunday.</p><p>The decision comes as the province moves forward with stages of a larger reopening plan that started on May 19 when restrictions lifted on retail stores and surgeries.</p><p>Drive-in theatres have been operating in other parts of the country, though Ontario health officials were concerned about the potential <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">spread of COVID-19 </a>without sufficient physical distancing.</p><p>The province says washrooms in the facilities will be operating as long as health and safety requirements are followed.</p><p>Ontario will also permit batting cages to reopen on Sunday.</p>