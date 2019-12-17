OurWindsor Site map
HomeOurWindsor.ca is your Windsor community online newspaper with news, sports, events and opinions from Windsor and Essex County.
NewsBreaking Windsor and Essex County daily news.
- Business – Get business news from Windsor, Essex County, and beyond.
- City Hall – Municpal government news from the City of Windsor.
- Education – Follow education news from Windsor, Essex County, and beyond.
- Health Care – Read the latest health care news from Windsor and Essex County.
- Offbeat News – A roundup of unusual stories from around the world.
- Police And Fire – Get police and fire news from Windsor and Essex County police and fire departments.
- Ontario – Get news affecting all of the province.
- Canada – Stay up to date on news from the entire country.
- World – Catch up on the latest news from outside Canada.
SportsWhat’s the score in Windsor sports? Sports fans get the latest Windsor and Essex County sports news, including player highlights, scores, pictures, and video.
- Baseball – Read about the latest developments in the sport of baseball, including Major League Baseball (MLB).
- Basketball – Stay up to date on the happenings in the sport of basketball, including the National Basketall Association (NBA) and the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL).
- Football – Get news about the Canadian Football League (CFL) and National Football League (NFL).
- Hockey – Read the latest information from the sport of hockey, including the National Hockey League (NHL).
- Soccer – Learn about the latest news in the sport of soccer, including Major League Soccer (MLS).
What's OnLooking for events happening in Windsor? What’s on is what’s happening in Windsor, in your community and on your street.
- Events – Plan your Windsor activities with this free, customizable Windsor calendar that features your choice of events and services taking place in your community.
- Movies – When and where are the latest movies playing in Windsor theatres? Check out movie descriptions and Windsor area movie listings to find a theater near you.
OpinionEverybody’s got an opinion. OurWindsor.ca Opinion offers Windsor editorial from top columists, blogs and letters to the editor.
- Blogs – Windsor blogs! Join the conversation in these blogs written about attactions in Windsor, travel, and diet and exercise.
- Columns – Read featured columns from popular columnists of Metroland newspapers and the Toronto Star.
- Editorial – Read selected editorials on current news and issues from Metroland newspapers and the Toronto Star.
CommunityNews from the Windsor community
- Best Of Windsor – Find the best ow what Windsor has to offer.
- Health – Stay current on the latest health news stories, information and breakthroughs.
MultimediaVideos, photos, pictures and more from Windosr
- Videos – See video taken by Metroland newspaper staff and contributors to OurWindsor.ca.
- Photos – See Windsor photos and images taken by contributors to OurWindsor.ca.
About UsWhen it comes to providing local information, no one does it better in Canada’s southwesternmost city than OurWindsor.ca, a division of Metroland Media Group.
- Contact Us – Contact OurWindsor.ca. We're here to help with all your questions.
Top of Page
Top Stories
OpinionDec 17, 2019
Is Trudeau’s national pharmacare program already doomed?
BooksDec 13, 2019
‘Ending up here is a love story.’ American writer John Irving becomes a Canadian citizen
ContributedDec 13, 2019
Suspect in 1971 Ljubica Topic homicide, identified by DNA, recently deceased: Windsor Police
CrimeDec 16, 2019
Pair arrested in stolen vehicle, multiple charges laid
Latest NewsMore Stories
CrimeDec 16, 2019
Pair arrested in stolen vehicle, multiple charges laid
CrimeDec 13, 2019
Windsor Police investigate fatal Thursday morning motor vehicle collision
ContributedDec 13, 2019
Suspect in 1971 Ljubica Topic homicide, identified by DNA, recently deceased: Windsor Police
CrimeDec 12, 2019
Windsor Police charge pair with numerous drug-related offences
More NewsMore News
Food and Drink04:00 PM
Bocconcini skewers with grapes and rosemary will liven up your holiday spread
Bocconcini skewers with grapes and rosemary
Books01:28 PM
Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 18, 2019
ORIGINAL FICTION
Opinion11:16 AM
A haunted ‘Star Wars’ finale delivers the goods in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
Wheels10:19 AM
Road trip – 2020 Nissan Murano on Route 66
Community09:00 AM
The Salvation Army’s soup truck outreach ministries ready to serve this winter
Books07:30 AM
Poetry, Essays, Stories — three anthologies pick their best of 2019, but which ones are worth it?
Money MattersDec 18, 2019
Saving up to buy your first home? Here’s why you should do it in a TFSA instead of an RRSP
Food and DrinkDec 17, 2019
A casual holiday brunch suitable for PJs and board games
Headlines Newsletter
TOP STORIES, delivered to your inbox.