OurWindsor Site map

Business – Get business news from Windsor, Essex County, and beyond.

City Hall – Municpal government news from the City of Windsor.

Education – Follow education news from Windsor, Essex County, and beyond.

Health Care – Read the latest health care news from Windsor and Essex County.

Offbeat News – A roundup of unusual stories from around the world.

Police And Fire – Get police and fire news from Windsor and Essex County police and fire departments.

Ontario – Get news affecting all of the province.

Canada – Stay up to date on news from the entire country.

World – Catch up on the latest news from outside Canada.

Baseball – Read about the latest developments in the sport of baseball, including Major League Baseball (MLB).

Basketball – Stay up to date on the happenings in the sport of basketball, including the National Basketall Association (NBA) and the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL).

Football – Get news about the Canadian Football League (CFL) and National Football League (NFL).

Hockey – Read the latest information from the sport of hockey, including the National Hockey League (NHL).

Soccer – Learn about the latest news in the sport of soccer, including Major League Soccer (MLS).

Events – Plan your Windsor activities with this free, customizable Windsor calendar that features your choice of events and services taking place in your community.

Movies – When and where are the latest movies playing in Windsor theatres? Check out movie descriptions and Windsor area movie listings to find a theater near you.

Blogs – Windsor blogs! Join the conversation in these blogs written about attactions in Windsor, travel, and diet and exercise.

Columns – Read featured columns from popular columnists of Metroland newspapers and the Toronto Star.

Editorial – Read selected editorials on current news and issues from Metroland newspapers and the Toronto Star.

Best Of Windsor – Find the best ow what Windsor has to offer.

Health – Stay current on the latest health news stories, information and breakthroughs.

Multimedia

Videos – See video taken by Metroland newspaper staff and contributors to OurWindsor.ca.

Photos – See Windsor photos and images taken by contributors to OurWindsor.ca.

Contact Us – Contact OurWindsor.ca. We're here to help with all your questions.

OurWindsor.ca is your Windsor community online newspaper with news, sports, events and opinions from Windsor and Essex County.Breaking Windsor and Essex County daily news.What’s the score in Windsor sports? Sports fans get the latest Windsor and Essex County sports news, including player highlights, scores, pictures, and video.Looking for events happening in Windsor? What’s on is what’s happening in Windsor, in your community and on your street.Everybody’s got an opinion. OurWindsor.ca Opinion offers Windsor editorial from top columists, blogs and letters to the editor.News from the Windsor communityVideos, photos, pictures and more from WindosrWhen it comes to providing local information, no one does it better in Canada’s southwesternmost city than OurWindsor.ca, a division of Metroland Media Group.