 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Relationships
Relationships

We met on an app four months ago. Now she’s talking kids. Is it too soon? Ask Ellie

3 min to read
Article was updated

Q I’m 58, live in the United States and have been divorced for seven years. I’ve been married four times, but I was poor at choosing good men. After this last one left to be with a woman he’d lived with in their early 20s, I had a nervous breakdown.

I started therapy over five years ago and learned a lot about myself. I have a personality disorder pertaining to choosing men.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred