 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Relationships
Relationships

Throwing water at my front and saying I’d be great in a wet T-shirt contest ended the date. Quickly: Dating Diaries

3 min to read
Article was updated
Throwing water at my front and saying I’d be great in a wet T-shirt contest ended the date. Quickly: Dating Diaries

The daters: Bruna and John

Bruna says: “I had moved to Toronto about a year before this date and it was still so new to me. I was still discovering the city and learning English. I had a good job with a big company and a good group of co-workers, but very few real friends. It was all kind of isolating.” She says, “When I moved, I had just ended a very long-term relationship, so it was the first time I was dating as an adult. I was a serial first dater. Going on dates was a good way to meet people and do stuff in the city. I met a few guys that I liked but nothing that turned into anything serious. I actually met friends this way. I was interested in someone to hang out with, not hookups.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred