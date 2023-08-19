Throwing water at my front and saying I’d be great in a wet T-shirt contest ended the date. Quickly: Dating Diaries

The daters: Bruna and John
Bruna says: “I had moved to Toronto about a year before this date and it was still so new to me. I was still discovering the city and learning English. I had a good job with a big company and a good group of co-workers, but very few real friends. It was all kind of isolating.” She says, “When I moved, I had just ended a very long-term relationship, so it was the first time I was dating as an adult. I was a serial first dater. Going on dates was a good way to meet people and do stuff in the city. I met a few guys that I liked but nothing that turned into anything serious. I actually met friends this way. I was interested in someone to hang out with, not hookups.”
How we met: Online
Where we went: the Beach
John had a cool, laid-back vibe. He looked cute and he seemed easy to talk to. We DMed casually a few times, and he seemed fun. One Sunday morning, he messaged me and suggested we meet. We decided to go rollerblading on the boardwalk at the Beach, in the east end.
I always liked the cooler, slightly edgier or more alternative guys — think rock-climbers — so this sounded good to me. I eventually found out that the cool, edgier guys didn’t want to settle down or have kids but, at the time, that was my type.
“I realized that I had no clue what his real name was”
After we organized the date, I realized I had no clue what his real name was. He used a funny, weird pseudonym online. I’m sure he gave me his name at some point in our conversations, but I was messaging with lots of different people at that point, so I didn’t catch it or remember it.
We both had a hard time finding parking, so we got on the phone and talked about what to do. We met up and drove somewhere else to find parking together. He was cute, like I thought he would be based on his photos, and seemed nice and generally gave a good first good impression. He didn’t say his name when we met, though, and I was too embarrassed to ask.
“It felt so cool to realize I lived in a big city with this beautiful lake”
It was early summer and sunny. I lived in the west end, so it was rare for me to be in the east end on a Sunday. The boardwalk and cycling path at the Beach were super busy. The beach is so pretty, and as someone new to Toronto, it felt so cool to realize I lived in a big city with this beautiful lake.
“John” offered me the water bottle and a protein bar he’d brought for me, which was really nice. We started out, rollerblading together along the boardwalk. We talked a bit, about the standard first-date stuff: work, where I’m from, why I live in Toronto, nothing special. The conversation was OK, but not great.
“He told me to give him back the water bottle he’d given me earlier”
After maybe five minutes, he wanted to take a break. He realized he had forgotten his own water bottle in his car, so he told me to give him back the water bottle he’d given me earlier. It was so weird!
He then took off his T-shirt — it was 22 degrees, so not even that hot — which I thought was a bit weird and uncomfortable for a first date.
“He proceeded to throw the water from the water bottle at me”
Then, after he’d given me a bottle of water and then demanded it back, he proceeded to throw the water from the water bottle at me, directly at my front, and said I would do well in a wet T-shirt contest. I’m a curvy woman, with an athletic build. I think he meant it playfully, but I was completely shocked.
I decided then that I needed to go. The date was over. I told “John” I had to leave, and rollerbladed quickly back to my car. I think he was stunned. I was faster than him, and seemed to be in better shape, so it was no problem to just turn around and get out of there. I didn’t look back.
I went home and deleted his number — still no real name — from my contacts. I never saw him again. It made a great story at work the next day!
Bruna rates her date (out of 10): 1