The first date went well. We’ll celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary next year: Dating Diaries

Patricia says: “I had a relationship that ended during second year of university. The guy was quite controlling, which at the time I thought was a sign of love.” After that, Patricia says, “I was looking for guys who were respectful and sure of themselves, who didn’t care that I had close guy friends, as well as girlfriends. They also needed to show that they respected my opinion.” She adds, “I seemed to be attracted to dark-haired guys, though I was told by a palm reader that I would marry a blond, blue-eyed man. At the time, I thought: no way!”
More than 50 years ago I had just come back to Toronto from Jasper, where I had worked at Jasper Park Lodge. I had been dating someone in Jasper, but we parted ways when I went back to school. I definitely didn’t want a relationship, with him or anyone. I was concentrating on my career.
“I was definitely not looking to hook up with anyone”
There was a school dance coming up, and I was introduced to a friend’s friend to potentially go to the dance with. He seemed rude so I planned to go with another friend instead. I was definitely not looking to hook up with anyone.
One night, my friends and I were all enjoying a cheap night at the Brunswick House, talking about the upcoming dance. My girlfriend stated she liked the guy I was supposed to go to the dance with, so I realized my planned date was off.
“I didn’t have any great expectations for the dance after our ‘pre-date’ ”
Fortunately, there was another single male in the group, Bob — a tall, quiet guy with curly blond hair and blue eyes. When my friend pointed him out, I noticed that he also had a great smile. She said she could ask him if he wanted to go to the dance with me.
Bob contacted me and asked me to go on a “pre-date” before the dance so we could get to know each other. I had to fit in the “pre-date” between school and my part-time jobs. We met at a restaurant near the co-op house where I rented a room. Bob had taken the train from Scarborough, where he lived at home with his family.
We had a nice conversation, and he seemed very genuine and sweet. I didn’t have any great expectations for the dance after our “pre-date,” though. I was just glad he seemed to be a nice guy.
“We won two silver dollars for being the ‘happiest couple’ on the dance floor”
The whole group, about 12 of us, had planned to go to the dance together. We all met up at my place. Bob looked good, but I wouldn’t say he was the “best-dressed.” He was not into clothes, and his sisters had helped him get ready.
Bob stayed by my side as we all left and took the subway to the dance. For some reason it was not awkward between us at all. It was great and easy to hang out with him. We chatted — nothing heavy — and had a lot of fun laughing and dancing. We won two silver dollars for being the “happiest couple” on the dance floor. I still have them.
After the dance, the whole group came back to the co-op house for an after-party. We stayed up the whole night. In the morning, I made Bob a tomato and cheese sandwich for breakfast. He said he knew I was “the one” after that.
“That, I guess, was his proposal”
Bob continued to come down to see me regularly after that. All our friends took our new relationship in stride and we all still hung out as a big group.
Six months later, while walking near City Hall, Bob suggested we go in and see if there were any dates open for “the 25th.” The 25th was the date of the dance. That, I guess, was his proposal.
Two daughters and seven grandkids later, we are going to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2024. I would say we still like to hang out. That was highlighted during the pandemic. We played lots of card and board games. We never tired of each other. We have had highs and lows in our relationship over the years, but remain best buds. Many of our friends have split and remarried and split again. I think we remain strong because we give each other room to be individuals, as well as being a couple.
