The date was awful. The best part was leaving: Dating Diaries

The daters: Amy and Gilbert
Amy says: “When I met Gilbert, I had just gotten out of the long-term relationship I’d been in since my early 20s. I was trying to figure out who I was independent of that partner and that relationship. It had been about six months-ish, at that point.” Amy adds, “I was looking for someone smart and funny and down-to-earth, someone who enjoys trying new things and going on adventures around the city and outside of it.”
How we met: Online
Where we went: A hotel bar
I liked that Gilbert seemed nice, funny and professional. His pictures were nice and he seemed attractive. He didn’t necessarily seem like the man of my dreams or anything, but he seemed like he would be a fun hang. Maybe it would lead to something more.
While we were chatting online, Gilbert told me he was going to be downtown for a conference that weekend at a swanky hotel. I got the impression he would be coming from somewhere close by, because he seemed really familiar with the neighbourhoods downtown. He asked if I wanted to get together after his conference wrapped up.
“I figured if things went well, I could admit my lie, and if they didn’t, I had an out!”
I had a friend coming into town later that day. I told Gilbert my friend was coming in around 4 p.m., when he wasn’t really getting in until 6. I figured if things went well, I could admit my lie, and if they didn’t, I had an out! We agreed to meet up at the hotel bar. It was a nice spot with some great curated cocktails.
Gilbert was cute. As we were waiting to be seated, with several other people who were waiting, Gilbert started making small talk and cracking jokes, which is basically my worst nightmare. I already felt uncomfortable, and hoped I would feel differently after we were seated and had a drink.
“Gilbert barely glanced at the menu, and then ordered a domestic beer”
At the bar, Gilbert barely glanced at the menu, and then ordered a domestic beer. Minor red flag. Then, he told me he is not actually from somewhere nearby, as I’d thought, but lives far away from Toronto. He hadn’t mentioned that while we were chatting.
The conversation was weak. We had zero chemistry. As long as we talked about work, it was OK, but the moment we veered away from that it dried up. I had never had so little to talk about with anyone! I did get the impression Gilbert thought the date was going well. Major points to our server, who noticed the second my empty glass hit the table and asked me if I wanted another one. The answer was a definite yes.
“I didn’t know how to possibly respond”
The server also brought us a little tray of snacks with some nuts, pretzels and olives. Gilbert looked confused as he peered into the tray, and finally asked what “those” were, pointing at the mix of olives. I told him: they’re olives. He pointed to some other olives, and asked what they were. I said, “Also olives.” He said “But why are they different colours?” I didn’t know how to possibly respond.
He then tried one of those math games on me, the kind where you think of a number and then you add this, and subtract this, and do this and here’s your number. I went along with it, and when he guessed the number, I said yep, you got it. Either he wasn’t impressed enough with my response or he was just very proud of his trick, because he looked at a group next to us and asked me if I should try it on them.
Despite my strong discouragement, Gilbert turned to them, interrupted their conversation and performed the same trick. He wasn’t awkward at all, in any of this. He was absolutely confident. I think this is also why he seemed so comfortable talking about the city. It seemed like he had probably always been good at things, and they came easily to him, so he had that confidence. Or maybe it was just bravado.
“I was out of my seat and gone before he even had the chance to stand up”
Soon after, his phone pinged. He said his friends were also at the conference and asked if they could come and join us. I checked my own phone, expressed shock that my friend has gotten into town earlier than planned, and said that absolutely his friends should come, but I’d have to go.
Gilbert looked disappointed, but said he understood. I tried to pay for my drinks, but he insisted on paying. I was out of my seat and gone before he even had the chance to stand up.
Amy rates her date (out of 10): 1