 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Relationships
Relationships

The date was awesome. I feel like I’ve finally met my person: Dating Diaries

3 min to read
Article was updated
The date was awesome. I feel like I’ve finally met my person: Dating Diaries

The daters: Phoebe and Tim

Phoebe says: “From 2020 through 2022, I did a lot of self-reflection. I started running and meditating, and worked hard on being the best version of myself. When I finally felt confident, I decided to put myself out there.” Phoebe says, “I put a lot of effort into writing my bio for dating apps, and chose recent pics that reflected my new-found confidence and love for myself.” Then she saw Tim’s profile. “He seemed intelligent, self-confident, charismatic, quirky, fun and well-travelled.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred