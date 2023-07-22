Our mothers set us up. And joined us on our first date: Dating Diaries

The daters: Lucy and Ryan
Lucy says: “I am looking for a partner who wants to build a life together, who will be supportive of my career aspirations and who values being present and adventurous.” She adds, “I’ve dated a decent amount. When I met Ryan, I was frustrated after having gone through yet another breakup. I was up for anything.”
How we met: Through our moms
Where we went: To dinner
I rarely talk to my mom about my dating life. However, one day I was expressing my frustrations to her and to my surprise, she asked if I would consider going out with her friend’s son. I said, absolutely! Why not? At that point, what did I have to lose?
I left it to her and her friend to set up a date. I received photos of Ryan via text, and learned our mothers had been thinking of setting the two of us up for months. They had been calling this potential setup ‘The Plan.’ Adorable! I was loving how different this was from the usual mechanics of online dating.
“The way her friend described Ryan sounded like how she would describe me”
My mom described Ryan to me based on what her friend had told her about her son. My mom hadn’t actually met him at that point. She said he seemed like a very nice guy, who was very close with his brothers and family. She said he just hadn’t met the right woman yet, and she said the way her friend described Ryan sounded like how she would describe me — unwilling to settle in the wrong relationship.
The only issue was Ryan lived in Hamilton, but I didn’t see this as a deal-breaker. The distance between Toronto and Hamilton wasn’t a big enough thing to worry about at that point. Also, I liked the idea of moving forward slowly in a new relationship. I have tended to over-inflate the potential of a given man early on and inevitably end up hurt. So I thought OK, if this goes well, we could really take the time to get to know each other, and maybe that slower pace would help us develop a more meaningful relationship. I surprised myself by how into it I was.
“You are brave to go on a date with Mom!”
The date was set a good month in advance, with Ryan coming to Toronto to meet at a restaurant downtown. As we got closer to the date and I told some friends and my siblings about it, the most common reaction was, “Oh my God.” We all agreed it could either be incredible or awful. My brother said — to my surprise — “You are brave to go on a date with Mom!” Because as it turned out, the romantic dinner date was actually between me, Ryan and both of our moms. They had been planning to come with us.
I could have been mad or called the whole thing off, but being where I was with dating at the time I actually found it hilarious. I really was up for whatever.
I went into the ‘double date’ with the mindset of it being an experience. I honestly thought it was a fun idea. I mean, my mom is an easy person to talk to, and I figured any man who would go on a date with his mom — and her friend! — was probably a caring soul willing to go out on a limb to find a serious relationship. Or he was a mama’s boy who was incapable of doing anything for himself. I thought, well I guess I’m about to find out.
“I was into him right away”
We all arrived at the restaurant at the same time, which meant I did not have a chance to fix my makeup or hair in the car as I had planned. I quickly forgot about that as I gave Ryan a hug and said hello.
I was into him right away. He had kind eyes. It also turned out he could hold a conversation with both my mom and me. He told stories in an entertaining way, listened to mine and seemed to be a great guy: normal and well-rounded, smart and engaging, with a good head on his shoulders. We bonded over our travel stories. Both of us were excited to talk about hiking trips we’d been on and places we want to go next.
“It felt easy with Ryan, despite the super-bizarre situation”
It felt easy with Ryan, despite the super-bizarre situation. It didn’t hurt that he was very handsome. I learned later he had hurt his tailbone the day before our date, but I would never have known.
As the night ended, we walked back to our cars, and he asked for my number. I appreciated that forwardness, and that he asked me instead of his mom! He also texted me right away — another great sign.
As the weeks unfolded, we saw each other without our mothers there. Each time, I didn’t want the date to end. I’m now feeling hopeful that maybe my mom did know best.
Lucy rates her date (out of 10): 9