Our first date was amazing. And 20 years later, we’re still awesome: Dating Diaries

The daters: Renée and Jason
Renée says: “At the time of the date I had been single for three years. I’d had a few boyfriends throughout high school and university and dated casually around those relationships but that was it. I returned home from studying and working abroad, and saw an ad for a new dating site in my Hotmail account. Wow, I’m really dating myself, age-wise!” Renée adds, “I was looking for someone who could make me laugh, and who was responsible, kind and giving.” She found it: “Jason was my first and only love.”
How we met: Online
Where we went: Edwards Gardens
Jason’s first message was creative and funny, which was very attractive to me. Unbeknownst to me, our first date, at a coffee shop, was on his birthday. Jason ignored the “happy birthday” call from his mom while we were chatting. Later that evening, after our date, he followed up via email — obviously, this was in a land before the smartphone and text messaging — to say he had a great time, which I thought was a nice touch.
“He was like a puzzle piece that fit perfectly with me”
The more time I spent with him the more I got to thinking: the person I am with him is the person I am meant to be. He brought out the creative, fun-loving side of me. The best me. Conversations with him were always fun. He was like a puzzle piece that fit perfectly with me, and I had never felt that before. Even a couple perceptive guy friends who I chatted with on the phone that summer asked if I was dating someone, because I sounded so happy.
“Jason seemed like the perfect combination of ‘initiative-taker’ and ‘responsible’ ”
About a month after we started dating, Jason asked me to go out that night. It was the day of the Northeast blackout, Aug. 14, 2003, and all of the street lights were out. I had other plans that night, to drive north of the city, but my intuition suggested I join him. In fact, if it weren’t for him continually making an effort to see me, I don’t think we would have gotten too far. I’m a “laissez-faire” kind of gal. However, Jason seemed like the perfect combination of ‘initiative-taker’ and ‘responsible.’ He did what he said he’d do, and followed up.
We knew there was a city-wide power failure but I don’t know that we knew any details beyond that at the time. We made plans to meet at Edwards Gardens. It was a wide-open space close to where I was living. I also just loved the gardens. Sometimes I would go running there, and it was a little heart-wrenching as a single girl to see all the couples on the grass. I always hoped one day I’d be able to bring someone special there, too.
“It took the power outage to behold the stars as if we were in the middle of nowhere”
It was a tricky, nerve-wracking drive with the street lights and traffic lights on the fritz, but well worth it once I arrived at Edwards Gardens. We met in the parking lot, near the pathway that leads through the Gardens themselves, so we were able to follow it to a spot not too far off. It was completely quiet, and it’s possible we had the entire place to ourselves.
We laid a blanket down and talked and stargazed. The stars in the night sky were clear and majestic. The sky was aglow like nothing we’d ever seen in the city before. It took the power outage to behold the stars as if we were in the middle of nowhere. It was pure magic. Eventually, Jason put his arm around me and leaned in for a kiss — our first — and that’s the official moment we became a couple.
The date ended with us making our way back to our respective cars in the parking lot that adjoined the grassy area where we sat. I deleted my dating profile shortly after. We were exclusive after that, and spent the remainder of the summer discovering the city together.
“He was and since has been my better half: two pieces fitting together”
Four years later, we were back at Edwards Gardens, and Jason laid down a blanket near where we sat during the blackout. It was there that he proposed to me. Rather than a ring or a diamond “rock,” he brought an actual rock — you know, the geological sort — with a heart-shaped cutout, and a photo of the two of us inside the heart. He had correctly assumed I would like to pick out the ring myself.
I liked the originality of the rock; it was creative, which is one of the things that attracted me to him when he replied to my profile those four years prior. He was and since has been my better half: two pieces fitting together. I love him now a million times more than on that date 20 years ago.
Renée rates her date (out of 10): 10