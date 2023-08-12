 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Relationships
Relationships

Our first date was amazing. And 20 years later, we’re still awesome: Dating Diaries

3 min to read
Article was updated
Our first date was amazing. And 20 years later, we’re still awesome: Dating Diaries

The daters: Renée and Jason

Renée says: “At the time of the date I had been single for three years. I’d had a few boyfriends throughout high school and university and dated casually around those relationships but that was it. I returned home from studying and working abroad, and saw an ad for a new dating site in my Hotmail account. Wow, I’m really dating myself, age-wise!” Renée adds, “I was looking for someone who could make me laugh, and who was responsible, kind and giving.” She found it: “Jason was my first and only love.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred